FIR registered against security guard in Karachi vlogger murder case

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against a private security guard named Hamad Gul, accused of shooting dead vlogger Saad Ahmed near Serena Mobile Market in North Nazimabad, Karachi the previous day.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the vlogger was at the mobile market along with his friends and was shooting a video on the upcoming match between Pakistan and India.

The FIR, written on the complaint of the deceased vlogger’s father, invoked sections 302 (premeditated murder), 322 (manslaughter) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that Saad and his friend had interviewed a couple of people before approaching Gul, whose consent to be interviewed was secured by one of Saad’s friends.

When Saad pulled out his mobile phone to record, he was shot by Gul with his rifle, the FIR said.

It said the bullet hit Saad on the right side of his chest after which he fell to the ground.

The victim was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by his friends where he expired.