TikToker shot dead by guard in Karachi

KARACHI: A young TikToker was shot dead by a private security guard near Sarina Mobile Market in North Nazimabad on Tuesday evening, police said.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that 24-year-old Saad Ahmed was making a TikTok video opposite the market.

He said that the guard, identified as Ahmed Gul, became very angry when the young man pointed towards him while making the video.

Armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, the guard fired at Saad who suffered critical bullet wounds and died on his way to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The Taimuria police arrested the guard.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2024