Zilhaj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on June 16

RIYADH:Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced the sighting of Zilhaj moon with the last month of the Islamic calendar starting today (Friday).

Eidul Azha will be observed on June 16.

The rituals of Haj will commence on June 14 with the Day of Arafat on June 15.

Pakistan’s Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet on Friday to sight the moon, APP reported.

This meeting will take place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department building in Karachi, with simultaneous zonal meetings in the provincial capitals and Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2024