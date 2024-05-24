Today's Paper | May 24, 2024

Riyadh bars visit visa holders from Makkah during Haj

Monitoring Desk Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 08:01am

TRAVELLERS to Saudi Arabia holding visit visas will not be allowed to enter the holy city of Makkah during the Haj season, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior.

In a statement, the ministry said the ban would remain in force from May 23 to June 21.

Foreigners currently in Saudi Arabia on visit visas have been requested not to travel to Makkah during the designated period, acco­rding to the Saudi Press Agency.

Any person intending to perform Haj rituals in Makkah will need a permit as visit visas do not grant permission to perform Haj, the ministry warned.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has also stopped issuing Umrah permits through the Nusuk app — an online portal for permits to perform the rituals, reported Saudi Gazette, while quoting the ministry.

Saudi officials have war­ned the violators of strict punishments and hefty fines.

“Defying Haj regulations will result in severe and unwavering penalties. A fine of SR10,000 ($2,666) will be imposed on individuals caught in Makkah and the holy sites without a Haj permit, applicable to citizens, residents, and visitors. The fine will double for repeat offenders, and resident violators face deportation and a ban from entering Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said in a statement, posted on X earlier this week.

The penalties will be imposed on anyone caught without a Haj permit within designated areas of Makkah, including the city; central Haram area; holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah; Haramain train station in Russeifa; security control centres; pilgrims’ grouping centres; and temporary security control centres, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Any person caught transporting pilgrims in Makkah without Haj permits will face an imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of 50,000 Saudi riyals.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF’s unease
Updated 24 May, 2024

IMF’s unease

It is clear that the next phase of economic stabilisation will be very tough for most of the population.
Belated recognition
24 May, 2024

Belated recognition

WITH Wednesday’s announcement by three European states that they intend to recognise Palestine as a state later...
App for GBV survivors
24 May, 2024

App for GBV survivors

GENDER-based violence is caught between two worlds: one sees it as a crime, the other as ‘convention’. The ...
Energy inflation
Updated 23 May, 2024

Energy inflation

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is already tearing apart Pakistan’s social fabric.
Culture of violence
23 May, 2024

Culture of violence

WHILE political differences are part of the democratic process, there can be no justification for such disagreements...
Flooding threats
23 May, 2024

Flooding threats

WITH temperatures in GB and KP forecasted to be four to six degrees higher than normal this week, the threat of...