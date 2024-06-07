Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to meet today for Zilhaj moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet later today to sight the Zilhaj moon.

This meeting will take place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department building in Karachi, with simultaneous zonal meetings in the provincial capitals and Islamabad.

A day ago, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon with the last month of the Islamic calendar beginning today.

The rituals of Haj will commence on June 14 with the Day of Arafat on June 15. Eidul Azha will be observed in the kingdom on June 16.