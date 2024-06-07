PM Shehbaz vows to follow Chinese development model

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives a briefing at the Zhongguancun Science Park in Beijing, on Thursday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Appreciating the Chinese development model, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday Pakistan can become a great nation if it followed that model through hard work and focus on industrial and agricultural growth.

“All Pakistanis will also have to pass through this thorny process. There is no other way to earn respect in the world,” the prime minister said at the 4th Pakistan-China Friendship and Business Reception in Beijing.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz met the Chairman of China International Cooperation Agency, Amba­ssa­dor Luo Zhaohui and exchanged views on promotion of cooperation driven by common development, strategic trust and mutual benefit.

The prime minister appreciated the CIDCA’s support for CPEC projects and establishment of Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital, the Desalination Plant in Gwadar, and the New Gwadar International Airport. They expressed confidence that the momentum would continue in the CPEC phase II.

Seeks investment for communications infrastructure project; swift completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant praised

During his meeting with the chairman of the China Northern Industry Corporation, PM Sheh­baz invited the company to invest in Pakistan’s communications infrastructure project, particularly the Karachi Circular Railway.

The chairman mentioned “Punjab and Pakistan Speed”, referring to the swift completion of development projects during Mr Sharif’s stint as chief minister.

In a statement, a corporation representative said that Lahore Orange Train project also came under discussion.

In his meeting with China Export-Import Bank Chairman Dr Wu Fulin, the premier highlighted his government’s reform agenda focused on governance, taxation, and ease of doing business to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He also discussed the possible role of the China EXIM bank in financing Pakistan-China joint venture projects and trade financing.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to strengthen the alternative energy system in the country, PM Shehbaz said a huge potential existed for investment in the sector.

In a separate meeting with Chairman of Power China, he said his government was taking massive action to curb power theft across the country.

The chairman appreciated the high quality and swift completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.

The company chairman informed the PM that an MoU would be signed with Pakistan to improve the power transmission network and reduce line losses.

Later, PM Shehbaz visited Zhongguancun Science Park, China’s Silicon Valley near Beijing where he was briefed on China’s tech start-ups culture and the innovative environment and cutting-edge research taking place in the Science Park.

The premier also witnessed signing of various MoUs to expand cooperation in different fields between China and Pakistan.

An MoU was signed regarding manufacturing of solar panels and YTO trackers.

The MoU was signed between Habib Rafique Limtied and Beijing Global Hydrogen Industries Company Limited.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2024