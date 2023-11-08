Discos to seize appliances, impose fines for power theft

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to allow electricity distribution companies (Discos) to confiscate electric appliances and equipment besides imposing heavy penalties like ‘detection bills’ equivalent to five years of power consumption against consumers and premises found in electricity theft to make up for the energy losses.

The government has sent its decision to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for amendments to the Consumer Service Manual (CSM) for notification and implementation.

The regulator is expected to wind up the process within a month based on comments from the stakeholders in 10 days.

The government has also asked the regulator to make changes in the CSM for the removal of multiple connections and separate electricity meters on residential premises that do not have direct and separate entrances from the main roads, first allowing the consumers to voluntarily apply for one Time-of-Use (TOU) meter at one house with single entry to be followed by compulsory removal along with costs.

Under the proposed CSM, Discos would review all premises above 10-marla or equivalent where more than one connection already exists and serve 15-day notice to the consumers having more than one non-TOU meters to apply for the consolidation of load of existing connections to convert all non-TOU meters into ToU meter.

Multiple connections in 10-marla or above houses with single entrance not allowed

If not, the consumer would be required to produce authentic documents regarding bifurcation or sub-division of house/premises and separate gate for entrance or access to separate portions along with separate electric circuits and separate kitchens with an affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper worth Rs50 — to the effect that separate family resides in a separate portion of the premises. In case of failure, the supply will be disconnected by Disco.

After the lapse of the 15-day notice, the concerned assistant manager (operations) of Discos would conduct a field survey through the line superintendent to confirm that the consumer had neither applied for consolidation of load nor submitted the required documents.

In case of failure of the consumer on this account, Disco will proceed with the disconnection of more than one non-TOU meter installed in one premises.

Under the decision, illegal use of electricity or theft and its evidence has also been expressly defined. For example, if a person or a house is found to be drawing power by hooking or is connected directly with Discos’ supply or distribution line without any metering installation or the metering installation is missing at the site or the meter is found to be tampered with in any way which affects the normal operation or registration of an electricity meter.

Likewise, the presence of a current reversing transformer, jumper, or shorting wire or loop connection or other similar device is found in any part of the building or its premises which is subject to the control of the consumer or is used in electric meter also falls under that category or where supply is restored illegally on a disconnected connection.

Also, if a meter is installed at site but no record of such installed meter exists or electricity is being used for a purpose other than the purpose for which it was authorised or if money or any other valuable consideration is offered or supplied to any official of Disco for any of the reason related with supply of the electricity.

In all the above cases, Disco shall inter-alia process the case as theft of electricity and information of such offence shall be provided to the police in writing by the concerned officer (not below Grade-17) of Disco or by a Government Officer of an equivalent grade.

All these cases of theft of electricity would be dealt with by Disco strictly in accordance with relevant sections of the Pakistan Panel Code, 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and any other relevant law in force at the time.

This would be followed by the disconnection of electricity immediately under the supervision of the officer concerned of Disco by removing the means through which the theft of electricity is being carried out.

The removed material shall be preserved as proof of theft i.e. the case property and the same shall be produced before the court during the trial. After the conclusion of the legal proceedings the material so removed shall be retained by the Discos.

In case the same premises or consumer is again found involved in theft or illegal supply, then in addition to the above actions, the Discos would also remove electrical equipment and appliances used by such person or at such premises, for consumption of the stolen electricity shall also be removed.

In this case, concerned law enforcement agencies shall, after lodging of the FIR, issue a search warrant for such person and premises and “shall enter and remove all electrical equipment and appliances being used for the consumption of stolen electricity” in the presence of the concerned Disco representative.

The removed materials, equipment and appliances shall be preserved as case property, serving as tangible evidence of the theft of electricity.

Discos would recover their loss by theft detection bill and unregistered and registered consumers will be charged for 12 months and six months respectively. In second instance, the unregistered and registered consumers would be charged detection bills equivalent to 36 months and 18 months respectively.

For the third such instance, the unregistered and registered consumers would be charged detection bills equivalent to 60 months and 30 months respectively.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2023