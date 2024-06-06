Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

JUI (Sheerani) formally joins PTI-led opposition alliance

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 10:44am
PTI leaders meet with the She­erani group of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan on June 5.— X/AsadQaiserPTI

ISLAMABAD: The She­erani group of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan on Wednesday formally announced its decision to join a grand opposition alliance, led by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier, a delegation of the JUI-Sheerani, led by Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk, called on Opposition Lea­der in the National Asse­m­bly Omar Ayub Khan and former speaker Asad Qai­ser, and formally annou­nced their intention to join the PTI-led alliance, kno­wn as the Tehr­e­ek-i-Tahaf­fuz-i-Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), or movement for the protection of the constitution.

“We always hold Maulana Sheerani’s political stance in high regard,” said Omar Ayub.

“We must work together for restoration and protection of Constitution in the country,” the PTI leader said, adding that stand of Maulana Sheerani’s party and PTI was the same, as both parties want adherence to the Constitution and restoration of the rule of law in the country.

Asad Qaiser says practically martial law has been imposed in the country

He bitterly criticised the federal and Punjab governments for registering fake cases against PTI leaders and workers and said the process was still continuing.

“Over 200 false cases have been registered against our leader. But despite all fabricated and false propaganda, the PTI achieved historic victory in February 8 general elections. There is need for working together for the supremacy of democracy and protection of Consti­tution in the country,” Omar Ayub said.

The NA’s former spea­ker, Asad Qaiser, informed the JUI-S delegation about activities of the Grand Opposition Alliance.

He said that practically martial law has been im­­p­o­sed in the country. Com­menting on the country’s standing internationally, he said that PM Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed in China by a deputy mayor.

“Where have we taken the country?” questioned Mr Qaiser, adding that the country needed to take smaller provinces into confidence otherwise distances would widen. He said that TTAP sought the supremacy of the Constitu­tion in the country.

“We are bringing together all those political parties on one platform that believe in the supremacy of the Constitution,” the PTI leader said, adding that PTI was striving for higher political and social goals beyond traditional politics.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk urged all scholars in the country to come forward and join the movement for protection of the Constitution and fulfil their duty to guide the nation in the right direction.

“I pray for the success of the matters agreed upon between the two parties,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2024

