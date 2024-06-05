New Gwadar airport clears calibration flight test

RAWALPINDI: A calibration aircraft successfully test-landed on Tuesday at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP), a key milestone of the airport project which is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a press release termed the successful test-landing of the aircraft an important milestone for the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP).

A spokesman for the PCAA said in a press release that the calibration aircraft was welcomed to the airport with a customary water cannon salute by the Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Depart­ment of CAA.

The accomplishment is the result of the collaborative efforts of the Chinese and Pakistani project teams, the spokesman said.

The airport is projected to be completed and become operational by the fourth quarter of this year.

The completion of the New Gwadar International Airport is likely to have a transformative impact on the development of Gwadar and its surrounding areas, as well as improve lives of the people of Balochistan province and the coastal region, the press release said.

Being built over 4,300 acres of land, the airport, which will handle domestic and international flights, is an important part of the CPEC, an energy and infrastructure corridor between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2024