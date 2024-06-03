EU bar on Pakistani airlines ‘unchanged’

RAWALPINDI: The Euro­pean Union has opted to continue with its restrictions on Pakistani airlines, including Pakistan Inter­national Air­lines (PIA), after recent evaluations raised ongoing safety concerns. The decision, under­scored by the possibility of future reviews, follows an exhaustive asses­sment by the EU Air Safety Committee.

During its latest meetings, the committee determined that there were insufficient grounds to amend the current list of air carriers prohibited from operating within the EU. The decision is particularly pertinent to air carriers certified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

An on-site review conduc­ted from Nov 27 to 30, 2023, critically examined the PCAA’s role in safety oversight and identified multiple areas of concern. These incl­uded deviations from established safety procedures and significant understaffing in the Flight Stan­dards Direc­torate, des­pite the authority being staffed by technically skilled professionals.

No official word from air safety body yet; latest report notes there is still room for improvement

In response, the PCAA presented a corrective action plan on May 6, 2024, detailing measures taken to add­ress the deficiencies noted. This plan was discussed during a hearing with the EU safety committee in May.

The European Union Air Safety Committee concluded that “particular attention should be given to the continuous monitoring of the safety situation and developments in Pakistan, through the regular organisation of technical meetings in Brussels before each EU Air Safety Committee, and regular progress reporting from PCAA”.

It further retained the possibility of inviting the PCAA to an additional hearing at future EU Air Safety Committee meetings, as may be warranted.

The commission also highlighted the need for the government’s continued sup­port, as well as the importance of ensuring leadership stability within the authority as a cornerstone for a well-functioning PCAA.

“In accordance with the common criteria set out in the regulation, the commission considers that at this time there are no grounds for amending the list of air carriers, which are subjected to an operating ban within the union with respect to air carriers certified in Pakistan,” it said in a report.

It added that EU member states should continue verifying the effective compliance of air carriers certified in Pakistan with the relevant international safety standards through the prioritisation of ramp inspections of those air carriers, pursuant to regulation EU 965/2012.

“Where any relevant safety information reveals imminent safety risks resulting from non-compliance with the relevant international safety standard, further action by the commission can become necessary,in accordance with regulation,” it said.

Despite these developments, a spokesman for the PCAA declined to comment, pending an official EU statement.

“Let us wait for an official statement from the EU as we have been waiting for that. These are relatively old things,” he said.

Meanwhile, aviation experts lament the missed opportunity to revive PIA’s operations in European countries, viewing it as a setback for the government’s broader investment efforts.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2024