Today's Paper | June 02, 2024

Woman among 17 hopefuls registered to replace Raisi

Reuters Published June 2, 2024 Updated June 2, 2024 11:50am
Zohreh Elahian, former member of parliament speaks at a press conference after registering as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran June 1, 2024. — Reuters via WANA
Zohreh Elahian, former member of parliament speaks at a press conference after registering as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran June 1, 2024. — Reuters via WANA

DUBAI: US-sanctioned former Revolutionary Guards commander Vahid Haghanian was among candidates who registered on Saturday to run for election as Iran’s president after Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, state media reported.

Haghanian, a close aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told reporters after registering that his qualifications were based on “experience from serving 45 years in the presidency and the leader’s office”. The US Treasury designated Haghanian in 2019 among nine individuals in Khamenei’s inner circle responsible for “advancing … domestic and foreign oppression”.

Iran says most US sanctions are prompted by baseless accusations. Former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative, was among candidates who registered on Friday, as was Abdolnaser Hemmati, a former central bank governor.

An election official told reporters on Saturday that 17 hopefuls had signed up since registration for the June 28 election opened on Thursday. The Guardian Council, a cleric-led body that vets candidates, will publish the list of qualified candidates on June 11.

In the latest challenge to a ban on women running for president, conservative former lawmaker Zohreh Elahian registered on Saturday, telling reporters her motto would be “A healthy government, a healthy economy and a healthy society”. The Guardian Council has ruled in earlier elections that Iran’s Islamic laws prevent a woman becoming president.

The death of Raisi has triggered a race among hardliners to influence the selection of Khamenei’s successor.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dutch courage
Updated 02 Jun, 2024

Dutch courage

ECP has been supported wholeheartedly in implementing twisted interpretations of democratic process by some willing collaborators in the legislature.
New World cricket
02 Jun, 2024

New World cricket

HAVING finished as semi-finalists and runners-up in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup in familiar ...
Dead on arrival?
02 Jun, 2024

Dead on arrival?

Whatever the motivations for Gaza peace plan, it is difficult to see the scheme succeeding.
Another approach
Updated 01 Jun, 2024

Another approach

Conflating the genuine threat it poses with the online actions of a few misguided individuals or miscreants seems to be taking the matter too far.
Torching girls’ schools
01 Jun, 2024

Torching girls’ schools

PAKISTAN has, in the past few weeks, witnessed ill-omened reminders of a demoralising aspect of militancy: the war ...
Convict Trump
01 Jun, 2024

Convict Trump

AFTER a five-week trial saga, a New York jury on Thursday found former US president Donald Trump guilty of ...