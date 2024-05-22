Today's Paper | May 22, 2024

Suparco to launch PAKSAT satellite on 30th

Jamal Shahid Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Spa­ce and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) on Tuesday announced the launch of the country’s multi-mission communication satellite PAKSAT MM1 on May 30, from XiChang Satellite Launch Centre, China.

According to information shared by Suparco, PAKSAT MM1 was conceived keeping in sight growing needs of the country in the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity.

“This satellite project is the hallmark of technological cooperation between China and Pakistan,” Suparco said in a statement.

Based on advanced communication technologies, PAKSAT MM1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country. “It will prove to be a stepping-stone in the transformation of the country into digital Pakistan,” Suparco said.

The launching ceremony would be shown live from Islamabad and Karachi establishments of Suparco.

Assets in space

In its journey towards progress and prosperity, Suparco said it was essential to recognise the invaluable role that satellite technology played in shaping the nation’s future.

While some may question the necessity of investing in satellites, it was crucial to understand the wide-ranging benefits they brought to Pakistan and its people.

It said that by investing in satellite infrastructure, the country could attract investment, create high-tech jobs, and stimulate innovation, driving overall economic development.

“While the upfront costs of satellite development may seem daunting, the long-term benefits far outweigh the investment,” it said.

It said that Badr-A was designed and developed by the commission and it was launched on July 16, 1990 aboard a Chinese long March 2E rocket.

It marked Pakistan’s first indigenously developed and operational satellite. The low earth orbit (LEO) satellite was primarily designed for scientific research and technological demonstration.

It said that Badr-B was the country’s second indigenously developed satellite, launched on December 10, 2001, aboard a Zenit-2 rocket from Baikour Cosmodrome in Kazakhs­tan. It carried advanced instrum­e­nts for earth observation, digital communications and environmental monitoring.

According to the space agency, PAKSAT-1 was a geostationary communications satellite operated by Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A state of chaos

A state of chaos

Zahid Hussain
The establishment’s increasingly intrusive role has further diminished the credibility of the political dispensation.

Editorial

Bulldozed bill
Updated 22 May, 2024

Bulldozed bill

Where once the party was championing the people and their voices, it is now devising new means to silence them.
Out of the abyss
22 May, 2024

Out of the abyss

ENFORCED disappearances remain a persistent blight on fundamental human rights in the country. Recent exchanges...
Holding Israel accountable
22 May, 2024

Holding Israel accountable

ALTHOUGH the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor wants arrest warrants to be issued for Israel’s prime...
Iranian tragedy
Updated 21 May, 2024

Iranian tragedy

Due to Iran’s regional and geopolitical influence, the world will be watching the power transition carefully.
Circular debt woes
21 May, 2024

Circular debt woes

THE alleged corruption and ineptitude of the country’s power bureaucracy is proving very costly. New official data...
Reproductive health
21 May, 2024

Reproductive health

IT is naïve to imagine that reproductive healthcare counts in Pakistan, where women from low-income groups and ...