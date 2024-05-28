Upcountry areas to get rain as heatwave sweeps southern parts

KARACHI: As temperatures rose above 52 degrees Celsius in Sindh on Monday, the PDMA issued an alert for rain, dust storms and thunderstorms in Punjab and some upper parts of the country during this week.

Dust storm, thunderstorm and isolated rain were predicted in upper parts from May 28 to June 1, which is likely to subside severe heatwave conditions.

However, the Met Office said that heatwave-like conditions were likely during the period in some central and southern parts of the country.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 3-04 °C above normal. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during evening or night on May 28.

Met Office says temperatures to remain three to four degrees above normal

Thus, a dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from May 28 to June 1 with occasional gaps.

Similarly, a dust storm/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani and Barkhan from the late May 27 to May 29.

A dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain will likely hit Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram from late May 28 to June 1 with occasional gaps.

Likewise, a rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected to lash Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from late May 28 to June 1.

Gusty winds coupled with a dust storm are expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on May 28 and 29.

The forecast advised farmers to manage their crops accordingly since these weather conditions, including lightning, may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles, solar panels, etc.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to subside in upper parts from May 28. General public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, heavy rain and dusty winds are expected in different districts of Punjab from May 28 to June 1.

According the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lahore, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in most plain districts of Punjab on Tuesday while gusty winds/windstorms are likely during the afternoon.

Dry weather is also likely in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.

The weather remained hot and dry in Kashmir and very hot and dry in all districts of Punjab over the past 24 hours.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Murree at 19.5°C.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the heatwave would continue in southern Punjab and plains and standing crops were feared to be damaged by the storm.

He said an alert has been issued to the departments of health, irrigation, construction and communication, local government and livestock.

He advised people to stay in safe places to avoid lightning and never go under the open sky during lightning and stormy conditions.

Aamir Yasin in Rawalpindi and Imran Gabol in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2024