Today's Paper | May 25, 2024

43 Pakistanis in Sri Lankan jails to return home soon

APP Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to take immediate steps to facilitate return of prisoners of each country to their homeland.

The move, which would bring 43 Pakistani citizens back to their homes from Siri Lankan jails, was part of an understanding reached at a meeting of High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday.

Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of security and counter-narcotics, as issues of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations came under discussion at the meeting.

The interior ministry had been working with the Sri Lankan authorities for the past month to bring back the 43 Pakistani prisoners.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner assured all possible cooperation in this regard. The interior minister thanked the diplomat for his support for the repatriation of the prisoners.

Later, Mr Naqvi said in an announcement that the arrangements for the return of Pakistani prisoners would be finalised within a few days. He said that relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had been going from strength to strength over the past seven decades.

Earlier, the minister welcomed the Sri Lankan High Commissioner on his arrival at the Ministry of Interior. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali, Nadra Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Munir and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More pledges
Updated 25 May, 2024

More pledges

There needs to be continuity in economic policies, while development must be focused on bringing prosperity to the masses.
Pemra overreach
25 May, 2024

Pemra overreach

IT seems, at best, a misguided measure and, at worst, an attempt to abuse regulatory power to silence the media. A...
Enduring threat
25 May, 2024

Enduring threat

THE death this week of journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who succumbed to injuries after being attacked by gunmen, is yet...
IMF’s unease
Updated 24 May, 2024

IMF’s unease

It is clear that the next phase of economic stabilisation will be very tough for most of the population.
Belated recognition
24 May, 2024

Belated recognition

WITH Wednesday’s announcement by three European states that they intend to recognise Palestine as a state later...
App for GBV survivors
24 May, 2024

App for GBV survivors

GENDER-based violence is caught between two worlds: one sees it as a crime, the other as ‘convention’. The ...