43 Pakistanis in Sri Lankan jails to return home soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to take immediate steps to facilitate return of prisoners of each country to their homeland.

The move, which would bring 43 Pakistani citizens back to their homes from Siri Lankan jails, was part of an understanding reached at a meeting of High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday.

Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of security and counter-narcotics, as issues of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations came under discussion at the meeting.

The interior ministry had been working with the Sri Lankan authorities for the past month to bring back the 43 Pakistani prisoners.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner assured all possible cooperation in this regard. The interior minister thanked the diplomat for his support for the repatriation of the prisoners.

Later, Mr Naqvi said in an announcement that the arrangements for the return of Pakistani prisoners would be finalised within a few days. He said that relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had been going from strength to strength over the past seven decades.

Earlier, the minister welcomed the Sri Lankan High Commissioner on his arrival at the Ministry of Interior. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali, Nadra Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Munir and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2024