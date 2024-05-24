PCB announces 15-man squad for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the 15-member Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim — who took back their retirements earlier this year — are part of the squad led by captain Babar Azam.

The side was confirmed today following a two-hour selection committee meeting, which was attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz, the press release said.

It said that Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan will make their T20 World Cup debut, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively.

The other eight players participated in the 2022 event in Australia, it said.

“This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well-prepared and settled for next month’s event,” the statement said.

It added that Haris Rauf — who was ruled out of the PSL after dislocating his shoulder — was fully fit and bowling well in the nets.

“It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup,” the statement said.

Pakistan are currently in England for a four-match T20 series as part of their preparation for the World Cup.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan’s schedule of matches:

6 June — vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

9 June — vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

11 June — vs Canada, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

16 June — vs Ireland, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Pakistan has been seeded A2 in the first round and if they qualify for the second round, then their Super Eight matches will be as follows:

19 June — vs D1, Antigua

21 June — vs C2, Barbados

23 June — vs B1, Barbados