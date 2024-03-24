DAWN.COM Logo

After Imad, veteran pacer Amir takes back retirement citing ‘positive’ conversation with PCB

Dawn.com Published March 24, 2024 Updated March 24, 2024 06:44pm

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Sunday said that he reconsidered his decision regarding international retirement after “few positive” discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and announced his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June.

In 2020, the veteran pacer had announced his retirement and said that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB management.

The cricketer was referring to the infamous scandal in 2010 when he was implicated in allegations of spot-fixing for bowling two deliberate no-balls in return for payment as part of a betting scam in the Lord’s Test against England.

He was subsequently questioned by Scotland Yard along with teammates Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt and pleaded guilty. He was convicted in November 2011 and banned from playing for five years.

He had said that the current environment at the PCB and the way he was sidelined from the 35-member squad for the New Zealand tour was a “wake-up call” for him.

Earlier, while speaking to the press in Lahore, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the board — while pointing to Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz — will decide regarding the pacer’s future.

In a post on X, Amir said that the board respectfully told him that his services were needed and he could still play for the side.

“After discussing with family and well-wishers, I declare that I am available to be considered for the upcoming t20WC [ICC T20 World Cup],” he said.

“I want [to] do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions,” he added.

“Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be my greatest aspirations,” he said.

