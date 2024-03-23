‘Pakistan comes first’: Imad Wasim takes back retirement in lead up to T20 World Cup

Cricket Imad Wasim on Saturday took back his retirement from international cricket and said he was available for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Wasim had announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year.

Today, he said in a post on social media platform X: “I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024.”

He thanked the PCB for “reposing trust in me”, adding that he would give his “very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!”

Wasim made his international debut in May 2015 against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He took 109 wickets and scored 1,472 runs in his international career.

Wasim was part of Islamabad United who reached the HBL Pakistan Super League final to take the trophy on Monday night. He gave three match-winning performances on the trot for United both with the bat and the ball — he took a five-wicket haul in the final.

The talk of Wasim coming out of retirement was ripe and even Islamabad captain and Pakis­tan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan had openly wished for the all-rounder to make a comeback ahead of the World Cup.

Wasim had remained coy about making an international comeback but the 35-year-old had said he felt he had a few years of cricket left in him.

“I wasn’t feeling it will be my best event tournament but wanted to make an impact but glad it went so well for me,” Wasim had said after the final. “I think I’m happy playing cricket, I’m fit and trying to contribute as much as possible. I’ve four-five years of cricket left in me.”

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup runs from June 1-29. The expanded 20-team tournament is being jointly held by the United States and the West Indies and will get under way on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas, when the US take on Canada, both teams making their first appearances at a T20 World Cup.

A new venue 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan will host the big clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, June 9 — one of eight games to be held at the 34,000-seat modular stadium being built in Nassau County.

A total of 16 games will be held in the United States — the first time that a major international cricket tournament is held in the country.

Lauderhill in South Florida, the most established cricket venue in the US, will host games featuring India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s build-up to the T20 World Cup commences with yet another series against New Zealand, this time at home, as they face the Kiwis for five T20I matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore from April 18.