PM to attend World Economic Forum, Gaza meetings in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: As top Arab and European diplomats are expected to begin arriving in the Saudi capital this weekend for an economic summit and meetings on Gaza, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to participate in a special session on “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development”.

The special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development” in Riyadh is scheduled for April 28 and 29.

The prime minister, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, would travel to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told the media on Friday.

According to FO spokesperson, the high-level participation in the WEF would provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s priorities in global health architecture, inclusive growth, regional collaboration and balance between growth and energy consumption, besides interacting with the participating world leaders and heads of international organisations.

Also, a Gaza-focused session in Riyadh on Monday is set to feature newly appointed Palestinian PM Mohammed Mustafa, Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly and Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations aid coordinator for the Gaza Strip.

Besides the Turkish, Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock are among the foreign diplomats travelling to Riyadh during the summit for talks on Gaza.

The prime minister would also attend the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference under the slogan Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development, on May 4 and 5 in Gambia, after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s participation in the preparatory meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on May 2-3.

The FO spokesperson said the PM would express Pakistan’s grave concern on genocide in Gaza, advocate for their right to self-determination, the imperative of solidarity, besides deliberating on Islamophobia, terrorism, and the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Muslim world. She added that the prime minister would also hold bilateral meetings with the Muslim world leaders.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2024