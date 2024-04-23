13 ‘terrorists’ killed in KP, Balochistan in 48 hours

PESHAWAR / QUETTA: Security forces on Tuesday claimed to have eliminated thirteen alleged terrorists in three operations in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, over the past 48 hours.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that 11 alleged terrorists were killed in two int­e­lligence-based operations (IBOs) in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziris­tan on Monday and Tuesday.

Ten of them were gun­ned down in D.I. Khan, where seven Customs officers have been slain by unidentified attackers in the last six days.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read that security forces carried out the operation following intellige­nce reports about the presence of alleged terrorists.

ISPR says 11 dead in D.I. Khan, North Waziristan; two ‘militants’ killed in ongoing operation in Pishin highlands

“After an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were successfully neutralised,” it added.

Separately, one alleged militant was gunned down in North Waziristan district, ISPR said, adding that arms and ammunition were also recovered from the alleged militants’ possession.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians,” the statement read.

This is the second operation launched by security in North Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan, in less than a week.

On April 17, the military claimed to have thwarted an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan by killing seven militants who were trying to cross into Pakistan.

Two ‘terrorists’ killed in Pishin

In Balochistan’s Pishin district, two alleged terrorists were killed and several injured in a gun battle with the security forces on Monday.

According to officials, the local administration received information about the presence of terrorists in the Sanzalai mountain range of Pishin, following which an operation was planned.

As security forces, including personnel of Frontier Corps, Levies and Police, closed in on the terrorists’ hideout, they opened fire.

Following a heavy exchange of fire, which lasted for an hour, two terrorists were killed, according to Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Mandokhail.

He also said that some terrorists were reportedly injured in the gun battle.

According to DC Mandokhail, the deceased terrorists were involved in the March 27 attack on security forces, in which a Levies risaldar had embraced martyrdom.

The encounter between security forces and suspects in the Killi Manzari area of Pishin also left four Levies officials injured. Following the gun battle, the terrorists had escaped into the Sanzalai mountain range.

DC Mandokhail added that the operation was ongoing against the alleged terrorists in the area and will continue until they are “completely eliminated”.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Frontier Corps (North) have claimed that the terrorists had crossed into Pishin from Afghanistan and had established their pickets on top of the hills.

Locals have also been informed about the terrorists’ presence in the mountains and cautioned against going into the area due to the ongoing operation.

Locals should not extend any help to these terrorists, FC officials warned.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2024