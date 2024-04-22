DAWN.COM Logo

Saudi delegation visits Karachi airport for ‘Road to Makkah’ plan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 22, 2024 Updated April 22, 2024 07:18am

KARACHI / RAWALPINDI: A two-member team of Saudi Arabia visited Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to inspect the airport’s facilities and to discuss arrangements for intending Haj and Umra pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said on Sunday.

The Saudi team’s visit was part of the ‘Road to Makkah Project’, a Saudi initiative meant to streamline the immigration process for intending Haj and Umrah pilgrims to the holy land.

The initiative was launched by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah in 2019 and it has been implemented in five countries, including Pakistan.

The Saudi consul general in Karachi also accompanied the Saudi team.

Upon the arrival at the airport, the Saudi delegation was warmly welcomed by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s acting airport manager as well as representatives of other departments and agencies concerned.

During the comprehensive tour of the airport, the Saudi delegation was shown the path Haj pilgrims would take from the main entrance to the immigration area.

The delegation showed keen interest in the entry process for intending pilgrims and the immigration space available for the pilgrims.

Other key points discussed were related to allocation of immigration halls and other issues. Furthermore, emphasis was placed on the importance of pilgrims arriving at least five hours before their flights’ departure time to ensure sufficient time for carrying out necessary procedures and preparations.

