Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to solidify efforts in defence collaboration

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to solidify efforts in regards to defence collaboration, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training were discussed. COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces,” it said.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability,” the ISPR said.

It further said that the Saudi minister also participated in the fifth meeting of the Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired along with the chief of general staff.

“The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on defence forces. Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said.

“Both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with [a] focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains. In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within specific timelines,” it added.

The development comes days after a high-powered Saudi delegation, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, visited Pakistan.

According to the Saudi foreign minister, his visit to Pakistan would deliver “significant benefits” in the upcoming months by realising the potential of untapped economic development.

The visit by the delegation followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah, where the two sides agreed to expedite the first tranche of a $5 billion Saudi investment package for Pakistan.