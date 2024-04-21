PCB constitutes ‘independent medical board’ to probe handling of Ihsanullah’s injury

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that an “independent medical board” had been constituted to probe the handling of young fast bowler Ihsanullah’s injury.

In a post on X, Naqvi said that the PCB had decided to constitute the independent board to “analyse if Ihsanullah’s medical case was handled properly by PCB medical support team”.

He said that the medical board comprised Dr Javed Akram, Dr Rana Dilawaiz and Dr Mumraiz Naqshband.

“The board will also recommend future course of action for his proper medical treatment,” he said.

Ihsanullah made a big impact in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his pace and subsequently went on to make his debut in three T20 matches against Afghan­istan in Sha­r­jah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand.

But after the New Zealand series, he suffered an elbow injury in April and was sidelined for remaining events including the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Months later, the PCB said Ihsanullah underwent surgery at a private hospital in Lahore in September. It said that a doctor was flown in from England for the procedure. In November, the board said that Ihsanullah elbow brace was removed five weeks post-op and he had started active rehabilitation.

However, earlier this year, ESPNcricinfo reported that the cricketer’s elbow was “initially misdiagnosed, which has resulted in a routine injury turning into a significantly more serious one”.

At the same time, Ali Tareen, the owner of the cricketer’s PSL franchise Multan Sultans, said that the team paid for Ihsanullah’s expenses while he was undergoing rehab in Lahore.

In a post on X, Tareen further said that the franchise would be flying him to London to be assessed by a “world renowned surgeon”. In another post, he said that Ihsanullah was “initially misdiagnosed” and the subsequent surgery was “unsuccessful”.

This month, it emerged that the PCB chief was furious over the way the board’s officials handled the cricketer’s injury. Last week, the PCB said Ihsanullah had left for Manchester for an appointment with an orthopaedic surgeon.

“Ihsanullah’s franchise, Multan Sultans, has collaborated with the PCB to secure this appointment. The PCB, as Ihsanullah’s parent body, will cover all expenses for his treatment and rehabilitation,” the board said.