‘PCB chairman furious over mishandling of Ihsanullah injury’

Agencies Published April 5, 2024 Updated April 5, 2024 07:44am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is furious over the way the board’s officials have handled the injury of young fast bowler Ihsanullah, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported on Thursday.

Ihsanullah, 21, made a big impact in last year’s Pakistan Super League with his pace and subsequently went on to make his debut in three T20 matches against Afghan­istan in Sha­r­jah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand.

But after the New Zealand series, he suffered an elbow injury and was sidelined for remaining events including the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Unfortunately for the youngster, an incorrect diagnosis of his injury and a botched-up surgery in Lahore has meant he is yet to recover completely.

According to a PCB source, the initial diagnosis was done by a senior doctor on the board’s medical panel, due to which time was wasted on trying to rehabilitate him without surgery.

After he had undergone surgery, which was botched up at a private hospital in Lahore, doctors at his PSL franchise Multan Sultan concluded he needed to consult a specialist in the UK for his treatment.

The franchise owner, Ali Tareen, has now got permission from the PCB to send Ihsanullah to London for further consultation but this has upset Naqvi who believes it was the responsibility of the board officials and medical panel to take good care of the fast bowler.

“Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out in the open and he came to know about it. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan’s treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon,” the source said.

Ihsanullah had impre­ssed everyone with his pace against Afghanistan in Sharjah, finishing with six wickets in three matches while going for very few runs.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2024

