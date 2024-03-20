DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2024

Shares at PSX climb 400 points after staff-level agreement with the IMF

Mahira Sarfraz Published March 20, 2024 Updated March 20, 2024 12:32pm
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as shares gained over 400 points after Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement.

The KSE-100 index started on a positive note after the bell, climbing more than 400.04, or 0.61 per cent, to stand at 65,902.63 points from the previous close of 65,502.59.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, attributed the upward trajectory to the “massive buying yesterday by the insurance sector”, adding that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval helped propel sentiments.

Earlier today, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the final review of a $3 billion bailout, where the country will receive $1.1 billion after approval from the Fund’s Executive Board in late April.

“Pakistan’s economic and financial position has improved in the months since the first review, with growth and confidence continuing to recover on the back of prudent policy management and the resumption of inflows from multilateral and bilateral partners,” IMF’s mission chief, Nathan Porter, said in a statement.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, observed that the positive momentum was “in line with with expectations”.

He added, “Market participants were expecting a smooth review with the IMF after the appointment of the new finance minister and the completion of all targets.”

Awais Ashraf, director of research at Akseer Research, said, investor sentiment was propelled by the staff-level agreement for the release of $1.1 billion with the IMF.

He added, “The agreement ensures the new government’s commitment to continue the policy efforts”.

“Exploration and production, oil marketing and gas distribution companies along with banks are going to be the main beneficiary of the reforms stressed by the IMF,” he said.

Meanwhile, most Pakistan dollar bonds were trading higher on Wednesday after the deal was announced.

The 2027-maturing bond was up 0.25 cents at 83.957 cents on the dollar while the 2025 bond which was up 0.21 cents at 92.023 cents on the dollar.

Additional input from Reuters

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Austerity theatre
Updated 20 Mar, 2024

Austerity theatre

There is a need for a fundamental reassessment of priorities and spending.
Thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2024

Thrilling finish

IN an enthralling climax, one which went down to the very last ball of the season, Islamabad United became Pakistan...
Treading cautiously
20 Mar, 2024

Treading cautiously

THE State Bank’s latest monetary policy decision, which maintains the status quo on interest rates, shows that the...
Afghan turbulence
Updated 19 Mar, 2024

Afghan turbulence

RELATIONS between the newly formed government and Afghanistan’s de facto Taliban rulers have begun on an...
In disarray
19 Mar, 2024

In disarray

IT is clear that there is some bad blood within the PTI’s ranks. Ever since the PTI lost a key battle over ...
Festering wound
19 Mar, 2024

Festering wound

PROTESTS unfolded once more in Gwadar, this time against the alleged enforced disappearances of two young men, who...