DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2024

US hopes for productive talks after Shehbaz-Modi exchange

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 8, 2024 Updated March 8, 2024 10:39am

ISLAMABAD: While thanking world leaders who congratulated him on assuming office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a notably restrained manner on X (formerly Twitter).

The premier’s succinct message, “Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” mirrored Mr Modi’s own coolly worded congratulations a few days prior, marking a clear contrast to their interactions from April 2022.

The exchange comes after the US said it would welcome productive and peaceful talks between India and Pakistan.

When PM Shehbaz first took office in 2022, the exchange between the two leaders was characterised by a hopeful tone regarding normalisation of ties between the two countries.

Mr Modi had then extended hearty congratulations to Mr Sharif and underscored a willingness for normalisation while also pointing out concerns over terrorism.

Mr Sharif’s reply at the time was equally warm and conciliatory, thanking Mr Modi for his felicitations and advocating for the peaceful resolution of conflicts to foster socio-economic development.

He further sought meaningful engagement in a subsequent letter to Mr Modi, where he emphasised the importance of addressing bilateral issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

The latest exchange has, meanwhile, taken on a notably cooler tone on social media.

A day earlier, US State Department Spokesperson Matt­hew Miller — while commenting on the congratulatory message from Mr Modi to PM Shehbaz — had said: “We… welcome [PM Modi]’s statement. The United States values its relations with both India and Pakistan, and we want to see them have a peaceful and productive relationship.”

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
08 Mar, 2024

A long road

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day is being observed today, the time of year when women are celebrated for their invaluable...
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...
Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

The question arises: if the country’s top regulator is claiming that it is not doing the blocking, who, then, is preventing access to X?
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....