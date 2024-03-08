US hopes for productive talks after Shehbaz-Modi exchange

ISLAMABAD: While thanking world leaders who congratulated him on assuming office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a notably restrained manner on X (formerly Twitter).

The premier’s succinct message, “Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” mirrored Mr Modi’s own coolly worded congratulations a few days prior, marking a clear contrast to their interactions from April 2022.

The exchange comes after the US said it would welcome productive and peaceful talks between India and Pakistan.

When PM Shehbaz first took office in 2022, the exchange between the two leaders was characterised by a hopeful tone regarding normalisation of ties between the two countries.

Mr Modi had then extended hearty congratulations to Mr Sharif and underscored a willingness for normalisation while also pointing out concerns over terrorism.

Mr Sharif’s reply at the time was equally warm and conciliatory, thanking Mr Modi for his felicitations and advocating for the peaceful resolution of conflicts to foster socio-economic development.

He further sought meaningful engagement in a subsequent letter to Mr Modi, where he emphasised the importance of addressing bilateral issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

The latest exchange has, meanwhile, taken on a notably cooler tone on social media.

A day earlier, US State Department Spokesperson Matt­hew Miller — while commenting on the congratulatory message from Mr Modi to PM Shehbaz — had said: “We… welcome [PM Modi]’s statement. The United States values its relations with both India and Pakistan, and we want to see them have a peaceful and productive relationship.”

