Today's Paper | April 17, 2022

PM Shehbaz writes letter to Modi, says peaceful Pak-India ties imperative for progress of region

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 17, 2022 - Updated April 17, 2022 11:12pm
A combination photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — DawnNewsTV/Reuters
A combination photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — DawnNewsTV/Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday penned a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on him to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the "interest of mutual peace and prosperity" for India and Pakistan.

Modi had congratulated the premier on his April 11 election as the prime minister and said India desired peace and stability in the region. PM Shehbaz had reciprocated the gesture and said Pakistan desired "peaceful and cooperative ties" with India for which a solution to the Kashmir dispute was "indispensable".

In Sunday's letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the prime minister reiterated his gratitude to his Indian counterpart for his well wishes and said that Pakistan remained "committed to the maintenance of regional peace and security".

The letter said Pakistan's sacrifices and contribution towards fighting and eliminating terrorism were "well known and globally acknowledged".

"We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socioeconomic uplift of our people and for the region.

"This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Shehbaz wrote.

He called on Modi to collectively secure peace and work for the "progress and prosperity of our people".

Syed A. Mateen
Apr 17, 2022 11:18pm
Hope Modi will agree to the point which is been raised by PM Shehbaz Shariff.
George
Apr 17, 2022 11:19pm
Stop your export of terrorism first.
Dr. AsHamed.
Apr 17, 2022 11:26pm
There is no other way.
Salman
Apr 17, 2022 11:27pm
Resume trade, bring down inflation.
Ba Zinga
Apr 17, 2022 11:28pm
Seems to be a sensible guy compared to that joker earlier...
Eternal_Dharma
Apr 17, 2022 11:30pm
India does not need Pak to work on the peace and prosperity of its people. It has the rest of the world to engage with. Any engagement with Pak right now might result in a loan that eventually might need to be written off.
Asif A Shah
Apr 17, 2022 11:36pm
India and Pakistan both should make realistic adjustments regarding their contentious issues and, eventually, have a No War Pact.
khaleeq
Apr 17, 2022 11:37pm
Great initiative by Shahbaz Sharif PM of Pakistan. The same was awaited since long.
JP
Apr 17, 2022 11:39pm
Why should PM Modi trust. There is no concrete steps taken by Pakistan to show that they do want real peace.
Moud
Apr 17, 2022 11:40pm
The issue of Jammu-Kashmir and its equitable solution is the existential need for the patrties concerned and the region.
EEsan
Apr 17, 2022 11:43pm
India is not interested anymore. Give up every claim on Kashmir, admit to all your crimes in Kashmir and handover all the perpetrators to India and then India will come to talks. Happy?
Anurag
Apr 17, 2022 11:47pm
The discourse on development is possible provided that Pak drops the issue of Kashmir.
Rajashekhar Choukimath
Apr 17, 2022 11:48pm
If K-word is dropped, everything will move ahead and both the parties have win-win resolutionship. If you stick to K-word, Modi will just ignore(or do nothing) and move on.
Urooj
Apr 17, 2022 11:48pm
We need to stop being hostage to Kashmir.
Anurag
Apr 17, 2022 11:50pm
Are the PM, the Army chief and the Non-state actors on the same page? Please ensure this first.
