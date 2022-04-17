PM Shehbaz writes letter to Modi, says peaceful Pak-India ties imperative for progress of region

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday penned a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on him to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the "interest of mutual peace and prosperity" for India and Pakistan.

Modi had congratulated the premier on his April 11 election as the prime minister and said India desired peace and stability in the region. PM Shehbaz had reciprocated the gesture and said Pakistan desired "peaceful and cooperative ties" with India for which a solution to the Kashmir dispute was "indispensable".

In Sunday's letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the prime minister reiterated his gratitude to his Indian counterpart for his well wishes and said that Pakistan remained "committed to the maintenance of regional peace and security".

The letter said Pakistan's sacrifices and contribution towards fighting and eliminating terrorism were "well known and globally acknowledged".

"We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socioeconomic uplift of our people and for the region.

"This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Shehbaz wrote.

He called on Modi to collectively secure peace and work for the "progress and prosperity of our people".