Speeding car kills student, injures two others in Mian Channu

One student was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a speeding car in Khanewal district’s Mian Channu on Wednesday, according to officials.

A statement by Rescue 1122 said that the incident took place in front of the Government Girls Model High School, adding that the car hit the students as they were on their way to school. It said that the car was totaled in the incident.

It further said that the the deceased, Shiza, was in the eighth grade, adding that the two injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

Meanwhile, Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq said that police had arrested the driver of the vehicle who had initially fled the scene. In a statement, he also confirmed the number of casualties.

“A case has been registered and legal proceedings have been initiated,” he added. He also offered his condolences to the bereaved family, adding that all the legal requirements of the case would be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident. She sought a report from the Multan commissioner and ordered immediate action after determining the responsible parties.

She directed the Khanewal deputy commissioner to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.