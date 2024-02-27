1,000 security personnel to be deployed as ‘foolproof’ plan prepared for PSL matches in Karachi

Sindh police on Tuesday said a “foolproof” security plan had been prepared for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) upcoming matches in Karachi.

After completing its Lahore leg, the marquee event will now move to Karachi where matches will be played from February 20 to March 18 at the National Bank Stadium.

In a statement issued today, the spokesperson of Sindh’s Special Security Unit said that around 1,000 commandos along with policemen from several districts, traffic police personnel, Rapid Response Force, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies would perform security duties at the stadium, practice grounds, airports, routes and hotels.

He said sharpshooters will also be deployed at sensitive points across the city while a specialised command and control bus will be stationed at the stadium to monitor the law and order situation in the surroundings of the stadium.

“Moreover, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos including female personnel will remain alert at SSU Headquarters as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation,” the SSU spokesperson stated.

The statement further highlighted that all roads will remain open for commuters in the interest of public convenience.

It added that spectators would be thoroughly “guided and assisted” from parking points to the enclosure by SSU commandos in tracksuits.

“The China ground adjacent to the National Coaching Centre has been allocated as a parking point for the spectators coming to the stadium,” it said.

The statement also listed special instructions for spectators. Fans can purchase match tickets by visiting any of the designated TCS Express Centres across the country, it said.

“Every visitor must bring their CNIC at the venue to prove their identity,” the statement said. “Make sure you reach the stadium early to avoid waiting in long queues.”

It said all entrance gates would be opened three hours before the start of the match. Firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, and any sharp-edge materials like knives or metal and wooden clubs were not allowed inside the stadium.

“Any banner, poster, or placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion, or ethnicity are strictly forbidden,” the statement said, adding that spectators were not allowed to throw any objects on the ground, at the performers and also fellow spectators.