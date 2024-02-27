Balochistan caretakers leaving behind Rs50bn in kitty: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai has claimed the caretaker provincial government is leaving with Rs50 billion in the provincial treasury for the new elected government to spend on welfare and development projects.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the minister said the caretaker government took measures to check unnecessary expenditures and provided funds to complete ongoing development projects.

“Over the last six mon­ths, efforts were made by the caretaker government to resolve problems of the people of the province.”

“No scandal of corruption has surfaced under the caretaker government,” the minister claimed.

He congratulated the newly-elected members of the provincial assembly and expressed good wishes for them.

“I welcome the new assembly members on behalf of the caretaker government,” remarked Mr Achakzai.

He said the biggest challenge for the caretaker government was to send illegal immigrants back to their countries, which “we have successfully completed”.

He expressed the hope that the incoming government would continue this policy of zero tolerance as far as illegal immigrants are concerned in the province.

He said that over 700,000 illegal migrants were sent back to their countries and efforts were made to appreciate the value of rupee against major currencies.

Mr Achakzai said that efforts had been made over the last six months to address major problems being faced by the country and the province.

He expressed the hope that the new government would continue efforts to stabilise rupee and stop smuggling of goods to strengthen the country and provincial economy.

