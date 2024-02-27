DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2024

Balochistan caretakers leaving behind Rs50bn in kitty: Jan Achakzai

Saleem Shahid Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 07:40am

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai has claimed the caretaker provincial government is leaving with Rs50 billion in the provincial treasury for the new elected government to spend on welfare and development projects.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the minister said the caretaker government took measures to check unnecessary expenditures and provided funds to complete ongoing development projects.

“Over the last six mon­ths, efforts were made by the caretaker government to resolve problems of the people of the province.”

“No scandal of corruption has surfaced under the caretaker government,” the minister claimed.

He congratulated the newly-elected members of the provincial assembly and expressed good wishes for them.

“I welcome the new assembly members on behalf of the caretaker government,” remarked Mr Achakzai.

He said the biggest challenge for the caretaker government was to send illegal immigrants back to their countries, which “we have successfully completed”.

He expressed the hope that the incoming government would continue this policy of zero tolerance as far as illegal immigrants are concerned in the province.

He said that over 700,000 illegal migrants were sent back to their countries and efforts were made to appreciate the value of rupee against major currencies.

Mr Achakzai said that efforts had been made over the last six months to address major problems being faced by the country and the province.

He expressed the hope that the new government would continue efforts to stabilise rupee and stop smuggling of goods to strengthen the country and provincial economy.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New funds
27 Feb, 2024

New funds

PAKISTAN plans to seek a new loan of $6bn from the IMF under its Extended Fund Facility for a period of three years,...
Missing link
27 Feb, 2024

Missing link

WITH most of Punjab and KP now accessible via motorways, which have greatly eased road travel for the bulk of the...
Tragedy averted
27 Feb, 2024

Tragedy averted

IN a distressing episode that recently unfolded in Lahore’s Ichra Bazaar, a young woman found herself the focal...
Spirit of ’74
26 Feb, 2024

Spirit of ’74

FOR three days in 1974, starting Feb 22, Lahore witnessed an epochal meeting of 38 Muslim nations as it hosted the...
Silence strategy
Updated 26 Feb, 2024

Silence strategy

Attempts at internet censorship only serve to tarnish Pakistan’s image globally and betray the democratic principles the country purports to uphold.
Nepra’s reluctance
26 Feb, 2024

Nepra’s reluctance

WHAT is the point in having a regulator that does not punish the entities it oversees for misconduct and...