Caretaker govt held transparent, impartial polls, claims Domki

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published February 25, 2024 Updated February 25, 2024 07:18am

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has said the caretaker government fulfilled its responsibilities of executing daily official affairs and the mandate of conducting transparent and impartial elections in the province.

Speaking at a farewell dinner he hosted in honour of officials from different departments, he said that restoration of peace was a big challenge for the caretaker government as the problems of Balochistan are completely different from other provinces.

“The provincial government has successfully implemented its strategic initiatives for provision of health, education and other basic facilities to the population spread over a wide area to ensure the socio-economic development of the province despite lack of infrastructure in remote areas,” he said.

Mr Domki said that the caretaker provincial government, with the support of senior and hardworking officers, played a key role in reducing problems of the people by completing pending development projects.

The chief minister said that despite extraordinary circumstances in the province, the provincial government ensured peaceful holding of elections, besides defending rights of Balochistan people at every forum.

“The caretaker government completed the Quetta development package projects and rehabilitation schemes in flood-affected areas of the province,” he said.

“It is normal to be part of the traditional system and let the system run, but those who play a positive and constructive role in the system will always be remembered,” the chief minister said.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2024

