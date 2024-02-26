DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 26, 2024

Voter turnout’s weak link with the economy

Fatima S Attarwala Published February 26, 2024 Updated February 26, 2024 08:09am
Source: ECP, Fafen
Source: ECP, Fafen

People were determined to vote in the 2024 elections. However, despite the increase in absolute terms, voter turnout dipped in terms of percentage. Harsh winter in parts of the country, fears of violence and terrorism in KP and Balochistan, as well as uncertainty about the conduct of elections, may have also adversely affected the turnout, states an analysis by the Free & Fair Election Network (Fafen).

Voter turnout has decreased since the 2013 elections, though it is higher than what it was in the 1980s and the 1990s. (The 1990s saw the musical chair of the Bhutto and Sharif family, though the bitter rivalry then could not have foreseen the coalition government today.)

The percentage of youths as voters has increased, and so has awareness through social media and the internet. It may account for a higher absolute voter turnout increase in the recent elections.

Research suggests that a poor economy may depress voter participation in some countries, hence under-penalising incumbents for bad economic performance. Other streams of research have contrary views that argue that a worsening economy has a disruptive effect that prods worried citizens to voice concerns and seek remedies. Among economic indicators, empirical data suggests that high unemployment rates stimulate more people to vote in countries like the US.

Nor are the decisions made in a vacuum. While the country teetered on the verge of default, Pakistan’s rival received international accolades based on economic might. One stream of research suggests that voters compare their nation’s economy with the economies of other countries.

A paper that compared 29 democracies since the 1980s found that a poor relative economy led to lower turnout, while a good relative economy appeared to have no effect, indicating that good performance can be overlooked but a bad performance cannot.

Of course, in Pakistan, the turnout on election day, as well as the election results, are strongly influenced by the powers-that-be. The sentiments of the people, be it the assassination of popular leaders or their incarceration, sway the people more than economic miseries.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Elections 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

How is X being throttled in Pakistan?

How is X being throttled in Pakistan?

While PTA and govt officials deny blocking the social media platform, experts tell Dawn authorities have the tools to disrupt the flow of information online.

Opinion

Editorial

Spirit of ’74
26 Feb, 2024

Spirit of ’74

FOR three days in 1974, starting Feb 22, Lahore witnessed an epochal meeting of 38 Muslim nations as it hosted the...
Silence strategy
26 Feb, 2024

Silence strategy

DIGITAL censorship is occurring with alarming frequency in Pakistan. As this editorial is penned, social media...
Nepra’s reluctance
26 Feb, 2024

Nepra’s reluctance

WHAT is the point in having a regulator that does not punish the entities it oversees for misconduct and...
Pipeline progress
25 Feb, 2024

Pipeline progress

THE outgoing caretaker government has decided to move forward with the much-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline...
Engaging the Taliban
25 Feb, 2024

Engaging the Taliban

DEALING with the Taliban — Afghanistan’s de facto rulers — continues to present a diplomatic dilemma for the...
Burden or opportunity?
Updated 25 Feb, 2024

Burden or opportunity?

Maryam Nawaz is embarking on a journey of challenges and opportunities.