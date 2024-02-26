DAWN.COM Logo

Young man shot dead by robbers in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 26, 2024 Updated February 26, 2024 10:17am

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead by armed robbers in Saudabad on Sunday, police said.

They identified the victim as Nabeel Nisar, 35, who was shot at and injured at Liaquat Market, H-Area near Farooqi Masjid.

The police claimed that the incident took place when he put up resistance to an armed robbery bid.

He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he died during treatment.

The police said that a case would be registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after his burial.

Suspect beaten by mob dies

A suspected robber, who suffered critical injuries when a mob beat him in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, died during treatment on Sunday.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the suspect, in his late-20s, was caught by area people in Metroville-III on Feb 19. He was beaten and rescue officials took him to the JPMC, where he died during treatment.

His identity could not be ascertained till late in the night.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2024

