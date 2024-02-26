Implementation of minimum wage, end to contractual system demanded

KARACHI: The Textile Garments Workers Convention has announced that industrial workers will launch a movement from next month for ensuring the implementation of minimum wage, abolishing the third-party contractual system and registering labourers with social security institutions.

Held under the auspices of the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF), the convention was organised here at the Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday in which workers from various factories of Korangi and the Landhi Industrial Zone participated.

A nine-member committee was also formed in the convention, which would launch a campaign for labour rights in the region.

The convention demanded that appointment letters should be issued to all factory workers in Landhi and Korangi zones; all workers should be paid inflation-adjusted wages through personal bank accounts; all workers should be registered with social security and pension institutions; contract system should be abolished in factories; overtime should be paid double as per the law; weekly leaves to be given with wages and workplaces be make safe for workers.

It was also demanded that discrimination against women workers should be stopped and anti-harassment committees should be formed to make workplaces free from such issues.

The meeting also called for ensuring the implementation of labour laws and global labour standards in international fashion brands supply chain. It demanded that home-based workers should be given all the rights under labour laws and the process of labour registration should be expedited.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2024