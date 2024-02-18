DAWN.COM Logo

Sepoy martyred, nine militants killed in KP operations

Bureau Report Published February 18, 2024 Updated February 18, 2024 09:05am

PESHAWAR: A sepoy embraced martyrdom and nine militants, including a highly wanted one, were killed in two different intelligence-based operations (IBO) carried out by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing ISPR said security forces carried out the first operation in the Tank district, where a highly wanted militant, Rehmat­ullah alias Badar Mansur, and another militant, Amjad alias Babri, were killed.

The statement read that the second operation was conducted in the South Waziristan district, where an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants.

Seven militants were killed during the exchange of fire, ISPR added.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous militant activities in the area against the security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

However, 29-year-old Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam, a resident of Haripur district, also embraced martyrdom.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2024

