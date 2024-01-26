DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Reuters Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 04:27pm
Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title for 30 years. — AFP
Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title for 30 years. — AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced in a shock decision on Friday that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Klopp, who led Liverpool into the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, had informed the club’s hierarchy that he would end his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also leaving the club at the same time, Liverpool said.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp, 56, said on Liverpool’s website.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people, at this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take,” he said.

“I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again,” Klopp added.

The German joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

“In keeping with Juergen’s expressed wishes, we will save the comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate time but nevertheless, we would be remiss if we did not take this opportunity to reaffirm that his appointment remains one of the greatest blessings of our time as owners,” Mike Gordon, Fenway Sports Group president, said.

“The incredible achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves, so too does the joy that Juergen and his team have brought to all of us supporters. His many accomplishments will never be taken for granted,” he added.

In the 2019-20 season, Klopp led Liverpool to their first league title since 1990, and their first of the Premier League era. The previous season, Liverpool lifted the Champions League, defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Section 144 in Punjab
Updated 26 Jan, 2024

Section 144 in Punjab

Our political leaders must let go of the belief that the solution to Pakistan’s crises lies in repeating the 2018 experiment with a different set of actors.
Education crisis
26 Jan, 2024

Education crisis

The question is: which of the parties vying to rule Pakistan have a vision and a plan to change this dismal scenario?
Hindutva violence
26 Jan, 2024

Hindutva violence

The mandir opening and the likely return of the BJP in this year’s elections spells more trouble for Indian Muslims and other minorities.
Army duties
Updated 25 Jan, 2024

Army duties

Troops being deployed must not, for whatever reason, enter polling stations or interfere in the voting and post-voting procedures.
GB discontent
25 Jan, 2024

GB discontent

It is, indeed, unfair for the centre to benefit from GB, and not pay heed to its people’s legitimate demands.
Missed opportunity
25 Jan, 2024

Missed opportunity

The state must now introspect, engage these families, and most importantly, act to address their grievances.