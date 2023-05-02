DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2023

Liverpool dare to dream of top four

Agencies Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 07:05am
DIOGO Jota (second L) of Liverpool scores past Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster during their Premier League match at Anfield.—Reuters
DIOGO Jota (second L) of Liverpool scores past Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster during their Premier League match at Anfield.—Reuters

LONDON: Liverpool are refusing to give up the chase for a top-four berth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained their unlikely pursuit of a Champions League place by beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 in a thriller at Anfield, with Diogo Jota scoring a last-gasp winner in Sunday’s late kick-off to move into fifth place with 56 points.

Third-placed Newcastle United (65) and Man­chester United (63) in fourth with a game in hand are strong favourites to seal Champions League places for next season behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

But neither Newcastle boss Eddie Howe nor United manager Erik ten Hag will be comfortable about seeing Liverpool in their rear-view mirror.

Liverpool have won their past four league games and their run-in does not look unduly taxing while Newcastle and United have some tricky games still to play.

Klopp will seek to infuse his team with the belief that they can rescue a disappointing season.

“We got away with it thank to Diogo Jota — it makes it spectacular and everybody goes home buzzing,” Klopp told Sky.

Goals by Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 3-0 ahead inside the opening 15 minutes as Tottenham suffered a horrible case of deja-vu having conceded five in the opening 21 minutes of a 6-1 rout at Newcastle a week ago.

But Tottenham hit back before halftime through Harry Kane and hit the woodwork three times before Son Heung-min set up a nerve-jangling finale and Richarlison flicked a downward header past Alisson in the third minute of stoppage time.

There was one final twist though as Jota latched on to a mistake by Lucas Moura and fired low past Fraser Forster to spark pandemonium on the touchline.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Decision time
Updated 02 May, 2023

Decision time

Pakistan's foreign policy establishment should have the foresight to see which way the geopolitical winds are blowing.
Bumper crop
02 May, 2023

Bumper crop

THE government is expecting a ‘bumper’ wheat harvest of 27.5 million tonnes this year. Independent reports from...
Difficult conditions
02 May, 2023

Difficult conditions

MORE than 130 years after its designation as International Workers’ Day, May 1 continues to be a bleak reminder of...
IHK Hindu militias
Updated 01 May, 2023

IHK Hindu militias

Instead of using the brute force of its military machine to suppress the Kashmiri struggle, India needs to give diplomacy a chance.
Not returning?
01 May, 2023

Not returning?

IT could well be that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to London for the coronation of King Charles III may...
Coming heatwave
01 May, 2023

Coming heatwave

TEMPERATURES across the country are expected to rise from May 18 — as high as 46°C in some Sindh districts —...