19th Dawn Education Expo to kick off in Karachi on January 27

Dawn.com Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 03:24pm

The 19th Dawn Education Expo opens in Karachi on January 27-28 at the Pearl Continental Hotel.

Key features of the Education Expo include:

Representation from over 80 global universities

The Education Expo features stalls from over 80 universities globally. Representatives of these universities will be present to share information on university requirements and pre-requisites, programmes on offer, financial aid, etc.

The universities participating in the Education Expo include those from Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, North America, Pakistan, UK, Turkey, UAE, and USA.

University representatives will also provide one-on-one sessions with potential students to discuss their concerns and queries.

Academic and career counselling

Academic and career counselling services — whose expertise lie in university admissions, visa applications, and financial aid — will also be present. Such services draw up a roadmap to help candidates pursue their desired career.

Information regarding scholarship criteria

A number of scholarships are available worldwide for diverse academic fields, backgrounds, and career goals.

Students can stay informed on the funding options, eligibility criteria, deadlines to apply for financial support in higher education.

Interactive workshops

Information sessions and interactive workshops will also be taking place. Some important sessions to note include: the British Council workshop on IELTS, the UK Government Scholarships session, registering for the UK Alumni Portal, and the Canadian High Commission session on visa criteria

Register for the 19th Dawn Education Expo and follow the Instagram account Dawn Education Expo to stay updated on the workshops and other information.

