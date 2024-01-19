Shares at PSX gain over 500 points in intraday trade

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) returned to trading in the green on Friday, gaining more than 600 points in early morning trade.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index struck 63,790.08 points at 10:42am, up 587.68 points or 0.93 per cent from the previous close of 63,202.40 points.

A day earlier, border tensions with Iran had sustained a bearish momentum at the stock exchange. Analysts had said that tensions with Iran had affected investor sentiment, offsetting positives on the external account such a healthy current account surplus and UAE’s debt rollover.

Today, Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, noted the market was recovering due to “temperature cooling down after statements from Pakistan and Iranian authorities”.

More to follow