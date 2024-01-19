DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2024

Shares at PSX gain over 500 points in intraday trade

Dawn.com Published January 19, 2024 Updated January 19, 2024 11:03am
—Screengrab of PSX data portal
—Screengrab of PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) returned to trading in the green on Friday, gaining more than 600 points in early morning trade.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index struck 63,790.08 points at 10:42am, up 587.68 points or 0.93 per cent from the previous close of 63,202.40 points.

A day earlier, border tensions with Iran had sustained a bearish momentum at the stock exchange. Analysts had said that tensions with Iran had affected investor sentiment, offsetting positives on the external account such a healthy current account surplus and UAE’s debt rollover.

Today, Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, noted the market was recovering due to “temperature cooling down after statements from Pakistan and Iranian authorities”.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral breakdown
Updated 19 Jan, 2024

Bilateral breakdown

While the current crisis is indeed a grave one, both sides can still row back and prevent further acrimony, if they choose to do so.
Nothing to celebrate
19 Jan, 2024

Nothing to celebrate

The truth is that the economy is in the doldrums. The recent improvement is an artificially constructed deviation from the normal.
Facing a whitewash?
19 Jan, 2024

Facing a whitewash?

Babar has not received support from the other end to drive Pakistan to victory, with the middle and lower order not contributing enough.
Iranian strikes
Updated 18 Jan, 2024

Iranian strikes

Relations between Pakistan and Iran stand at a very delicate juncture.
Keeping focus
18 Jan, 2024

Keeping focus

WITH elections around the corner, there are understandable concerns regarding the safety of various candidates on ...
Party symbol concerns
18 Jan, 2024

Party symbol concerns

IT is quite frustrating when, instead of swiftly sorting out the issue of denial of the party election symbol to...