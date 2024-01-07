DAWN.COM Logo

4 killed, 3 injured in firing on passenger coach in KP’s Kurram: police

Javid Hussain Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 12:36pm
An ambulance stands outside the Parachinar district headquarters hospital on Jan 7. — Photo provided by author
Bullet holes can be seen on a passenger coach after an attack by armed men in Kurram. — Photo provided by author
Four people were killed and three others were wounded in firing on a passenger coach and a vehicle near Sadda Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Sunday, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran told Dawn.com that the vehicles were targeted by gunmen with automated weapons.

He said two security personnel were also among the deceased. Efforts were under way to find and arrest the culprits, the DPO added.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, the deputy medical superintendent of Parachinar district headquarters hospital, also confirmed the death toll to Dawn.com. He added that the wounded were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Local tribes of Turi Bangash have called for an emergency jirga (meeting) to decide on a plan of action about the attacks.

Last month, nine people were killed and 25 injured in a “terrorist” attack on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas.

