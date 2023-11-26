DAWN.COM Logo

Three children killed in mortar shell explosion in Kurram

Our Correspondent Published November 26, 2023 Updated November 26, 2023 07:03am

KURRAM: Three children were killed, and four sustained injuries in a mortar shell explosion in the Matkhoza area of Kurram district on Saturday, according to police sources.

The children were playing with an unexploded mortar shell in the mountainous area when it exploded.

Two of them died on the spot, while five were shifted to Sadda Hospital in injured condition.

One of them succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Farman Orkzai, a rescue official, informed that three critically injured children were shifted to the provincial capital.

The mortar shell was fired during the recent clashes between two groups but did not explode, according to police sources.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The area remained under the grip of intense violence during late October as two groups clashed after a controversial video was posted online, according to officials.

Peace was finally restored earlier this month after a ceasefire was agreed following the eight-days-long clashes in which both sides wantonly used heavy weapons.While there has been no official confirmation of the death toll, reports suggested that between nine and 40 people were killed in the clashes.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023

