SBP reserves jump $853m to $7.8bn

The rupee rose for the 12th session in a row, gaining 27 paise to Rs281.93 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.—AFP/file

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged by $853 million during the week ended on Dec 22.

The central bank repor­ted on Thursday that its forex holdings increased to $7.757bn from $6.9bn on Dec 15. However, the SBP did not provide details about the inflows, only saying that it was the receipt of official Govern­ment of Pakistan inflows.

However, sources in the financial sector said the inflows were from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

The total foreign exchange reserves of the country reached $12.855bn while the holdings of the commercial banks were $5.098bn.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023