DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 27, 2023

Winter smog blankets capitals of Dhaka, New Delhi

Reuters Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 10:15pm
Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, December 26. — Reuters.
Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, December 26. — Reuters.

A thick layer of toxic smog wreathed Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka on Wednesday as the air quality index plummeted into the “hazardous” category, while similar conditions prevailed in New Delhi, the capital of neighbouring India.

The air quality in Dhaka, one of the world’s most crowded cities with more than 20 million people, has deteriorated as large projects spring up and fossil fuels get overused, bringing health problems for many.

“We often suffer from asthma, fever and allergies while operating rickshaws on the streets,” said Rafiq Mondal, who pulls the traditional two-wheeled vehicles to earn his living.

“It is often very painful,” he said.

Images from drones equipped with cameras showed smog at 9am that put Dhaka in top spot among the world’s most polluted cities, with a “hazardous” index level of 325, Swiss group IQAir said.

But conditions improved slightly, with the index dropping to 177, in the “unhealthy” range, by 1.35pm.

City authorities spray the streets with water to help the dust settle, but residents called for greater efforts.

“The air pollution is taking its toll,” said one of them, Wasim Akhter.

“With all the mega projects like the metro rail overhead, there is a lot of construction material everywhere […] Measures must be taken more seriously,” he said.

In a year when smog briefly put Sydney on par with New Delhi, the World Bank has urged Bangladesh to coordinate more closely with neighbours in South Asia to clean up the air.

Air pollution, often a mix of solid particles, liquid droplets and gases, takes a toll of about a fifth of the country’s premature deaths each year, it said in a report.

Some areas of Dhaka had levels of fine particulate matter as much as 20 times in excess of World Health Organisation standards, the report added.

In New Delhi, pollution was also high, with an index reading of 378, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, for a rating of “very poor”.

More than 100 flights were delayed and rail services disrupted by an enveloping fog amid temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius, said news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inclusive politics
Updated 27 Dec, 2023

Inclusive politics

The current state of women’s participation in national politics underscores the need for urgent action.
PPP’s path
27 Dec, 2023

PPP’s path

ON this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was killed at a time when her party needed her most. For the PPP, as it gears up...
Reaching out
27 Dec, 2023

Reaching out

TO help heal communal wounds caused by extremists, it is important that public office-holders empathise with ...
Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...