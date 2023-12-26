Discord in PML-N over choices for women’s seats

LAHORE: The PML-N leadership’s decision to nominate women, either from influential families or the upper echelons of society, on reserved seats has sparked disquiet among the ranks of the party’s loyal women workers, who are questioning the criteria of the selection process.

The party’s old guard has also expressed dissatisfaction, particularly over the preference given to PTI turncoats, leading to a broader debate on the party’s values and its commitment to its long-standing members.

The Sharifs have picked Mussarat Asif, wife of former defence minister Khawaja Asif, and his niece Shaza Khawaja; and Zeb Jaffar, daughter of former PML-N senator Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal and niece of PCB interim head Zaka Ashraf, for National Assembly reserved seats. Mr Iqbal’s wife Ishrat Ashraf has also been a top pick for a reserved Punjab Assembly seat.

Similarly, PML-N information secretary and former federal minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has been nominated for reserved seats of both the national and Punjab assem­blies, while her mother Tahira Aurangzeb tops the list for NA seats.

Long-time workers unhappy after being ‘sidelined’ in favour of women related to influential leaders

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s nomination for the Punjab Assembly has raised eyebrows, as it is widely believed that she would eventually opt for the NA.

The nomination of Shaista Pervaiz Malik for an NA seat has also stirred controversy. Ms Malik has filed nomination papers for NA-127 against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The party has also nominated Nuzhat Sadiq, who was declared the richest woman in the upper house of parliament in 2009, and former PTI lawmaker Wajeeha Qamar. Another PTI defector, Uzma Kardar, has been accommodated on a reserved PA seat.

Hina Pervez Butt, known for her social media activism, is also among the provincial list of 58. She and Ms Aurangzeb faced criticism from Tahmina Daultana and Madiha Niazi during a recent parliamentary board meeting, presided by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Model Town, where over 400 women hopefuls appeared for interviews for reserved seats.

The meeting highlighted the growing discontent within the party. Ms Niazi reportedly complained that since they were not relatives of the influential party stalwarts, they were not being considered for party tickets. Ms Niazi and Ms Daultana both argued that the party could not be served merely by sporting “branded suits and makeup”.

Ms Daultana, who has also applied for a general seat from Vehari, is being considered for a reserved PA seat, and not one at the national level.

A PML-N woman leader, while talking to Dawn, expressed disappointment over party’s selection process, stating that most of the ‘influential women’ who secured nominations for the reserved seats had also applied for general seats.

“A palpable sense of unease and disappointment has permeated the ranks of the women workers who have tirelessly served the party on the frontlines. They find themselves sidelined in the allocation of reserved seats, a bitter testament to the harsh realities of political dynamics,” she regretted, urging the Sharif brothers to give “some preference” to the loyal party workers for such seats.

Marriyum Aurangzeb did not respond to Dawn queries over the sidelining of loyal party workers for reserved seats and their resulting dissatisfaction.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023