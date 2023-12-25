Swati, Murad, Sher Afzal among hundreds file papers for NA seats

MANSEHRA: Senator Azam Khan Swati, former federal minister Murad Saeed and Sher Afzal Marwat of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were prominent among those who filed their nomination papers for the Feb 8 elections on Sunday, the last day for submitting papers.

Senator Azam Swati, who has been in the hiding since the May 9 attacks on the army installations, filed his papers in his native NA-15 constituency in Mansehra.

“Party’s leadership decided to field Mr Swati in NA-15 at the 11th hour of submission of nomination papers for Feb 8 elections,” Amir Khan Advocate, the counsel for Mr Swati, told reporters outside the returning officer’s office here.

In Lakki Marwat, a total of 133 candidates submitted nomination papers for one national and three provincial assembly seats in the district.

JUI-F chief Fazl also submits papers in Tank

The prominent candidates are former federal ministers Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan, former senator Osman Saifullah Khan, former MNA Amirullah and his brother Dr Bashirullah, Mansoor Kamal, Akhtar Munir, Riaz Khan of ANP and Pir Fawad Zakori.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s son Maulana Asjad Mehmood, former MPAs Malik Noor Salim and Zafrullah Khan, PTI’s central vice-president Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Noor Aslam Khan, Mohammad Fawad Raza Zakori, Tariq Saeed, Dr Iqbal, Inamullh and former district nazim Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, Rafiullah of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are also in the race for National Assembly seat.

In Swabi, a total of 194 candidates have filed their nomination papers for two National Assembly and five provincial assembly constituencies in the district.

A total of 34 candidates submitted papers from NA-19, Swabi-1, and 26 from NA-20, Swabi-2.

Prominent candidates from NA-19 are Shahnawaz Khan of Awami National Party, Maulana Fazal Ali of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Asad Qaiser of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

From NA-20, leading candidates are Usman Khan Tarakai of Pakistan Peoples Party, Shahram Khan Tarakai of PTI and Waris Khan of ANP.

In Swat, as many as 433 candidates have submitted papers for the district’s three seats of National Assembly and eight seats of provincial assembly.

According to statistics, as many as 136 candidates submitted papers for the National Assembly seats. Of them, 48 candidates submitted papers for NA-2, 40 for NA-3, and 48 for NA-4.

Former federal minister Murad Saeed’s nomination papers were filed for NA-3 and NA-4, with his adviser Khurshaid Dada submitting the papers on his behalf.

Murad Saeed, who previously represented NA-4, is a member of the PTI’s core committee. He also served as the federal minister of communications. Following the events of May 9, he has gone into hiding.

In Abbottabad, a total of 186 nomination papers were filed for two national and four provincial assembly seats.

Prominent among those who have filed papers for NA seats include former chief minister Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, PML-N secretary general Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PTI’s Ali Asghar Khan, former PTI MNAs Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon, Ali Khan Jadoon, former speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, former senator Barrister Javed Abbasi, Sardar Fareed Ahmed and Sardar Shamoon Khan.

In Bajaur, more candidates filed their nomination papers for the district’s lone National Assembly seat and four provincial assembly seats on the final day of submitting papers on Sunday. A woman candidate also submitted her papers for the provincial assembly constituency.

Jamaat-i-Islami district chief and former MNA Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed, PPP former lawmaker Sayed Akhunzada Chattan, PTI leaders Rehan Zeb Khan, Haji Raheem Dad Khan, Malik Shah Wali Khan, PTI youth wing president Najeeb Khan, former governor Eng Shaukatullah Khan’s son, Najeebullah Khan Advocate, PTI district spokesman Ishaq Zia and Sultanat Bibi were among those submitted nomination papers Sunday.

In Chitral, as many as 79 candidates filed their nomination papers for one National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats till Sunday evening.

As per information gathered from the offices of returning officers, 23 persons filed their nomination papers for NA-1, Upper Chitral-cum-Lower Chitral, 28 each for PK-1, Upper Chitral, and PK-2, Lower Chitral.

Those having filed their nomination papers for NA-1 included Talha Mehmood, Mohammad Qasim bin Talha Mehmood, Faiz Mohammad Maqsood, Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir of JUI-F, former MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of JI, Saleem Khan, Alamzeb Khan and Fazle Rabbi of PPP, Shahzada Iftikharuddin of PML-N, Khadija Bibi of ANP, Taqdira Ajmal, Abdul Latif, Mohammad Sharif Khan of PTI and Shahzada Khalid Parvez of PTI-P.

In Tank, as many as 51 candidates belonging to different political parties and independents submitted their nomination papers for one National Assembly and one provincial assembly seats.

According to the initial list issued by the returning officers, 26 candidates submitted their papers for NA-43, Tank-cum-Dera Ismail Khan, while 25 candidates submitted their nomination papers for PK-108, Tank.

The 26 candidates, who submitted their nomination papers for NA-43 included JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asad Mahmood, Obaidur Rehman, Ghulam Qadir Khan, Dawar Khan Kundi, Anwar Saifullah Khan, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Mustafa Kundi, Malik Mohammad Ramzan, Samiullah Burki, Arshad Mansoor Shah, Sher Bahadur Khan, Maulana Aisamuddin, Ghulam Badshah, Inamullah Khan, Ghulam Farid, Mohammad Aslam Khan, Mohammad Imtiaz, Syed Badshah,

Mohammad Khalid, Rehmat Khan, Mohammad Akbar, Hafeezullah, Abdullah, Saleh Noor and Ghayasuddin.

In Khyber, as many as 22 candidates filed their papers for NA-27, and 105 candidates, two women among them, for three provincial assembly seats.

Prominent among the aspirants for the lone NA seat are former federal minister Noorul Haq Qadri of PTI, his close rival Shahji Gul of PML-N, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi, another former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi and Iqbal Afridi of PTI.

A woman candidate, Shakira Shinwari also filed her nomination papers from KP-69, with former MPA Shafeeq Sher and Adnan Qadri from PTI as main contenders.

In Kohat, a total of 90 aspirants, including six women, filed their nomination papers for three provincial assembly constituencies in Kohat, according to a list issued by the local election commission office.

From NA-35, 32 candidates filed nominations, including three women.

From PK-90, Kohat-I, 25 candidates, including two women, submitted nomination papers.

From PK-91, Kohat II, 31 aspirants filed nominations, including a woman.

Former senators Abbas Khan Afridi of PML-N and his father, Shamim Afridi of PPP, would also contest from PK-91 seat.

Mr Abbas is also a contestant for NA-35.

