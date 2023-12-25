DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2023

Maryam files papers for PP-80 as rivals ‘face crackdown’

Sajjad Abbass Niazi Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 11:19am

SARGODHA: Nomination papers of the PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz have been filed from PP-80 (Sargodha-9), in the absence of any potent aspirants belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Isaf (PTI) in the field, most of whom are facing cases and action by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Under the prevailing situation the major contestants in the districts are aspirants of two main political parties — PML-N and PPP — or the independent ones.

In NA-82 (Sargodha-1) a tough competition is expected between the PML-N candidate, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath and PPP nominee Nadeem Afzal Chan.

In NA-83 (Sargodha 2), PML-N former MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha will face an independent candidate Aamer Sultan Ranjha. The support of Mela family could be decisive for any candidate in this constituency, say local observes.

There will be another considerably tough contest in NA-85 (Sargodha-4), where PML-N’s Dr Zulfikar will again face Aamer Sultan Cheema, now an independent candidate. In 2018, Cheema had lost the election on technical grounds because of a Supreme Court verdict and Dr Zulfikar was declared successful.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf aspirants, Usama Mela (NA-83) and Ansar Iqbal Harl (PP-73) are facing action by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) because of different cases registered against them.

The LEAs personnel had also raided the house of Mela, but he could not be arrested. Similarly, raids have been conducted on the factory, petrol pump and banquet hall owned by Harl.

Under these circumstances, they cant run their electoral campaigns, and the only option the PTI has been left with is to pitch some ‘low-profile’ candidates.

However, observers of local politics say that despite such difficult conditions the PTI candidates could give a tough time to those of the PML-N, including its chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, if the party could mange to get back its ‘bat’ symbol through litigation and given a level playing field.

For now, in the absence of any considerable PTI candidate in the view, the PML-N seems tobe in a commanding position in Sargodha district, they add.

Meanwhile, the Jamat-i-Islami has fielded its candidates in all the national and provincial assembly constituencies in the district.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...
Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...