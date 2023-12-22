SC approves Imran, Qureshi’s bail in cipher case

The Supreme Court on Friday approved former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail in the cipher case.

It directed the PTI leaders to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

The order was issued by a three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on a set of PTI petitions.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran. The PTI has long held that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran as prime minister.

The Special Court (Official Secrets Act) had begun the cipher trial afresh last week at the Adiala district jail after Imran and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted for a second time in the case on Dec 13.

The former premier and his aide Qureshi, who is also behind bars, were first indicted in the case on Oct 23. Both had pleaded not guilty. The trial was being held at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had alre­a­dy recorded their statements when the IHC termed the government’s notification for a jail trial “erroneous” and scrap­ped the entire proceedings.

The IHC had endorsed Imran’s indictment, disposing of his plea against the same, but had also instructed the special court judge to ensure a “fair trial”.

Last month, the PTI had moved the apex court seeking Imran’s post-arrest bail in the case. The petition pleaded that it was an unequivocal and well-established principle of the Supreme Court that bail should never be wielded as a form of punishment.

Previously, the SC had issued notices to the FIA and federation on the plea and directed them to submit their responses to it.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing today, the court issued notices to the FIA and government on Qureshi’s bail plea at the insistence of the PTI vice chairman’s lawyer.

Presenting his arguments, Imran’s counsel Salman Safar contended that the special court had recorded statements of 13 witnesses “in haste”, to which Justice Masood said a speedy trial was the right of the accused.

“Why do you want the trial to not be completed?” the judge asked.

Barrister Safdar said that the IHC was set to issue an order on in-camera proceedings in the cipher case and requested that the PTI petition challenging indictment in the case be heard at another time. However, Justice Masood remarked that the fresh indictment would be not impacted.

PTI lawyer Hamid Khan insisted that the charge sheet in the new indictment was the same but the judge that the petition against the old chargesheet had become ineffective now. Justice Masood directed the counsel to approach the high court for the same.

Subsequently, the court postponed the hearing on the petition against the indictment and began hearing arguments on the bail pleas.

Sadar contended that the interior ministry’s secretary was complainant in the cipher case. He recalled that the Lahore High Court had placed a seven-month stay on summons in the case.

“For seven months the FIA was silent but arrested Imran immediately after the suspension of the sentence in the Toshakhana case,” the lawyer highlighted, adding that 40 attempts were made to arrested Imran in Islamabad.

