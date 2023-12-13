DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 13, 2023

PTI’s Imran, Qureshi again indicted in cipher case

Umer Burney Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 04:17pm
This combo photo shows PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Photos courtesy: DawnNewsTV/CNN Screenshot
This combo photo shows PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Photos courtesy: DawnNewsTV/CNN Screenshot

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday once again indicted former premier Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran. The PTI has long held that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran as prime minister.

Imran and Qureshi were initially indicted in the case on Oct 23. Both had pleaded not guilty. The trial was being held at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had alre­a­dy recorded their statements, with the fifth being cross-examined when an Islamabad High Court division bench termed the government’s notification for a jail trial “erroneous” and scrap­ped the entire proceedings.

As a result of the judgment, the special court started a fresh trial. Last month, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqar­nain had ruled that the trial proceedings would continue at the Adiala Jail but in an open court.

On Monday, the former premier had challenged the process of his indictment in the cipher case in the IHC, urging it to halt the proceedings till deciding on this petition.

The special court was initially meant to indict both Imran and Qureshi on Tuesday but the process was deferred till today.

Today’s hearing took place at Adiala jail. Both the PTI leaders pleaded not guilty as the court sought evidence from the prosecution. Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi and his sisters were also in attendance alongside Qureshi’s family and FIA Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi.

During the hearing, the judge read out the two-page charge sheet against the PTI leaders. The charge sheet alleged that the two had violated the Official Secrets Act during their time in office.

It alleged that Imran had waved a secret diplomatic document at a public rally on March 27, adding that the accused used the cipher for his own personal interests.

Qureshi pleaded his innocence after the charges were read out, while Imran said, “I did something wrong by exposing the domestic and foreign establishment. Add that to the list of charges too.”

He further said, “They made us the accused after toppling our government. How can the one who was ousted also be the accused?”

Imran further said that this entire “drama” was being staged to save ex-army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and US diplomat Donald Lu.

The PTI chief that he was “not afraid of the death penalty”. He insisted that the cipher was written to topple his government. “There is a conspiracy within the cipher which is being hidden,” he said.

“How can there be a fair trial when the media is being muzzled? If a fair trial is not conducted, the responsibility will lie with you for the rest of your life,” Imran said.

At this, the judge reminded the PTI chief that this was a court of law and his tone was “not appropriate”.

Meanwhile, Qureshi said he had seen “hundreds” of ciphers during his time in office as well as issued instructions on them but the one in question was “unique”.

“The foreign minister is known as the chief diplomat across the world. Then a cipher comes which is not shown to the chief diplomat. In my view, there must be some reason for keeping it hidden,” he said.

He asked for not conducting a “one-sided trial” by keeping things hidden. “Two patriotic citizens are being ensnared in this case. I am innocent [and] they want to punish me,” he said.

The hearing was adjourned till tomorrow (Friday).

Speaking to the media outside the court, the FIA special prosecutor said that charges had been framed against Imran and Qureshi and the prosecution’s evidence would be presented in court tomorrow. He reiterated that the two had denied the charges against them.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unjust detentions
13 Dec, 2023

Unjust detentions

THE case of Khadija Shah, a prominent PTI supporter, has once again brought the prolonged detention of PTI women ...
D.I. Khan attacks
Updated 13 Dec, 2023

D.I. Khan attacks

DI Khan attacks are an unfortunate reminder of the ferocity militants are capable of.
Stray words
13 Dec, 2023

Stray words

IT is more than just a little bit concerning that the uncertainty over the election schedule refuses to dissipate,...
A grave injustice
Updated 12 Dec, 2023

A grave injustice

Indian supreme court has validated the great injustice committed by New Delhi against the people of held Kashmir.
Prickly questions
12 Dec, 2023

Prickly questions

THE 18th Amendment has, quite unfortunately, become the elephant in the room in policy circles just because our...
Incomplete projects
12 Dec, 2023

Incomplete projects

THE decision of the federal planning and development ministry to prohibit the ‘re-appropriation’ of development...