Imran moves SC against indictment in cipher case

Malik Asad Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has challenged before the Supreme Court his indictment in the cipher case, whereas the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a bail petition filed by PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The former prime minister contended that he was being politically victimised in the case and requested the top court to set aside the indictment.

Senior counsel Hamid Khan and Barrister Salman Safdar would represent Mr Khan before the apex court.

Mr Khan, in his petition, contended that the Special Court (Official Secrets Act) framed a charge that is “flawed” and “inaccurate”, adding that these defects were not correctable and caused substantial prejudice to the petitioner.

Order reserved on Qureshi’s bail plea

The petition raised legal questions on the indictment and objected to the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), jurisdiction of the special court and appointment of the judge.

Meanwhile, the IHC reserved order on Mr Qureshi’s petitions for post-arrest bail and against his indictment in cipher case.

During the course of arguments, Mr Qureshi’s counsel argued that the PTI leader had never disclosed the contents of cipher and fulfilled his responsibilities of being a foreign minister.

He said the prosecution accused Mr Qureshi of abetting former prime minister Imran Khan and he was charged for an offence that entails two years imprisonment; therefore, he could be granted bail under the law.

The prosecution, on the other hand, requested the court to dismiss the bail petition, arguing that Mr Qureshi incited the PTI chief to disclose the contents of cipher and abetted him.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2023

