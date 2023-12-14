FIA launches hotline for registration of complaints against human trafficking

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday launched the National Trafficking in Person (TIP) Hotline for the registration of complaints against human trafficking.

Complaints against traffickers can be lodged by calling 111-247-786. They would be sent to concerned police stations across Pakistan and victims would be referred to the relevant departments of welfare.

The hotline, set up at the FIA headquarters and dubbed a critical initiative in the history of Pakistan, was completed in a short period with the support of the Australian High Commission through the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Speaking at the inauguration of the hotline, FIA Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt said: “The project of ‘National TIP Hotline for National Referral Mechanism’ represents a pivotal moment in our fight against the Trafficking in Person crime.”

While acknowledging the periodic reporting by the government on international obligations, the newly introduced system represents an “evolution” — a stride towards a more coordinated, efficient, and harmonised approach to reporting across the country. It is not just a system; it is a catalyst for change, enhancing our capacity to address trafficking in persons comprehensively, Butt said.

The official also thanked the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for supporting the FIA to end the menace of human trafficking.

“Together, we have formulated the National Action Plan to combat Trafficking in Person and Smuggling of Migrants, setting a comprehensive agenda for our collective efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Australian High Commissioner commended the efforts put forth by FIA and ILO to launch the application which would be a revolutionary step towards warding off the menace of human trafficking in all its forms.

FIA Additional Director Shireen Malik Sher, the focal person of the hotline project, worked in association with FIA Anti-Human Smuggling Directorate Director Israr Ahmed Khan and completed the project in a very short period.

Officials of UNODC, the Australian High Commissioner, the ILO director, US political advisor and senior officers of the FIA attended hotline’s launch ceremony today.