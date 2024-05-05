DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh CM vows to maintain peace in Karachi ‘at any cost’

Imtiaz Ali Published May 5, 2024 Updated May 5, 2024 09:37pm

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday vowed to “maintain peace in Karachi at any cost”, noting that the city had already paid a heavy price in bloodshed.

The chief minister’s remarks came days after President Asif Ali Zardari asked him to launch a large-scale operation against street criminals in the city.

“The operation must deliver results so that confidence of the citizens could be developed,” Zardari had said.

Murad, while speaking at a condolence gathering held for Akbar Nagori — the younger brother of former provincial minister Javed Nagori, who died in a terrorist attack in 2015 — at Kikri Ground in Lyari today, said that his party’s government had previously restored the law and order in the city, adding that they would do so again by tackling the street crime challenge efficiently.

“We have paid a heavy price for peace in Karachi by sacrificing citizens, political workers, police, rangers and army personnel. Therefore, peace in the city is very important to us,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by local government Minister Saeed Ghani, MNAs Nabil Gabol, Qadir Patel, Senator Masroor Ahsan, MPA Asif Khan, party workers and Lyari locals.

The chief minister highlighted the “immense sacrifices” the people of Lyari gave to “restore and strengthen” democracy in the country.

According to Shah, the people of Lyari were truly patriotic and politically aware folks.

“They have actively participated in various political movements, including men, women and even their children,” he said.

The chief minister mentioned that the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had instructed him to provide Lyari’s people with health, education, water and sanitation facilities.

He said that most of the internal roads in Lyari had been developed, whereas the health and education facilities had also improved in the area.

Shah added that Kikri ground — which holds historical significance — has been converted into a major sports facility to encourage children and youth to engage in healthy activities.

He urged the people of Lyari to provide their children with a good education, which he said would let them compete for jobs in Pakistan’s military, police and other prestigious national institutions.

